Women’s Tennis Win WAC | NCAA Tournament Bound

Women’s Tennis won the Western Athletic Championship on Sunday against New Mexico State (NMSU), 4-1. The Roos are going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. NMSU won the championship doubles point to begin the match, but UMKC fought back in singles.

“I could not be more proud of these ladies and the adversity they faced this season,” said Coach Kendell Hale.

Katie Fries won court five, 6-2 and 6-1, followed by Aliona Ladutska winning court one, 6-3 and 6-4. Ladutska also gave the Roos the match lead. Thanushree Vale then won court six, 6-3 and 6-1.

Mariam Kurasbediani won court three, 6-3 and 7-5, to give UMKC the championship victory. The second set saw her opponent fight back to gain the lead 4-5, but rallied to win.

“How fitting to have a senior, Mariam, clinch the history-making victory. The heart of this team is unwavering,” said Hale.

Courts two and four were left unfinished, but UMKC’s Melinda Johnson and Yana Grechkina both may have won these courts as well.

UMKC will learn who they will play in the NCAA tournament this Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. during the NCAA Selection Show.

In the regular season, only Yana Grechkina and Thanushree Vale won their singles matches against NMSU, in the 4-3 loss. History did not repeat itself when points mattered most.

The Roos got to the championship by beating Seattle on Saturday, 4-1, in the semi-finals. The Roos won courts three through six. Courts one and two were left unfinished after UMKC clinched the match.

