Women’s Soccer Score Four in Round One

UMKC women’s soccer rolled past University of Texas Rio Grande Valley [UTRGV] with a 4-1 victory. The win came in the first leg of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament at Durwood Stadium on Thursday.

Coach Chris Cissell got many of the game’s starters out with plenty of time to spare in the second half. The reason being UMKC has a short turn around — they play at 7 p.m. Friday against California State University, Bakersfield [CSUB].

The two teams faced each other a little over 2 weeks ago at Durwood. The Roos won 3-0.

CSUB will have fresh legs, since it will be their first game of the tournament. However, UMKC has momentum going into the match. In Vegas, some pick momentum, some pick rest, but the only things that matters is which team decides to show up.

The four goals against UTRGV came from four different players. Niekie Pellens scored the first on a penalty kick in the 31st minute. Lilly Cobb with a left-footed shot put the ball into the side netting from 16-yards out in the 51st minute. Kara Priest juked the goalkeeper after receiving the ball from Reighan Childers in the 58th minute. And Lexie Howard redirected a cross from Ryann Burnett with a sliding kick-shot.

Roos goalkeeper Anna Lillig showed her athleticism on a few key saves. UMKC’s back four Niekie Pellens, Abby Small, Halle Hamilton, and Emily Talmon were solid in the first round of the tournament.

The key to success against CSUB for the Roos is to ride the momentum they generated in the 4-1 win against UTRGV.

