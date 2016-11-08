Women’s Basketball vs Kansas Christian

The Roos came out with a bang during their first and last preseason game against Kansas Christian (Falcons) winning,115-50. They had the lead the entire game, hitting 50 percent of shots in the first quarter. Each member of the team contributed points as everyone got a chance to play. Out of the team’s 48 field goal shots, 31 points came from assists.

Although Saturday’s game was an exhibition, the Roos proved they are ready for the regular season. In the first quarter junior Aries Washington, gave the Roos momentum scoring back-to-back buckets, which also gave the lead. Thanks to team chemistry the Roo’s opened the flood gates.

UMKC Junior Paige Husa, from Fairbury, Nebraska said, “We all come from different places…We’re a crazy bunch but we do a pretty good job of coming together and figuring each other out.”

The team proved that they can trust in each other to deliver the plays. Up 12-3 junior, Daijane Dillard, intercepted a pass from the Falcons and passed to Aries Washington, who was waiting near half court. In transition Washington added two-points with an easy layup. The Falcons failed to land shots, as the Roos pressed them beginning outside the three-point arch. The Roos ended the first quarter with thlead, 26-10.

Going into the second quarter wasn’t much of a difference, expect even more Falcon passess were intercepted. The Roos did not run plays for the most part, but they moved the ball around and created good opportunities. Even when junior India Johnson was doubled team, she quickly found teammate, Samantha Waldron, for a jump-shot. Towards the end of the second quarter, the Falcons appeared lost and got a shot-clock violation. The Falcons were flustered, the Roos were not. They shot 60 percent from the field.

It was smooth sailing for the Roos going into the third and fourth quarters. Several players landed three-point shots, givingthem a 59-18 lead. It wasn’t until five minutes left of the third quarter that the Falcons finally scored their first point, 72-20. From there, the Falcons continued attacking offensively, but the Roos responded back with the same effort.

With a fresh set of players on the court, the Roos continued their domination in the fourth quarter. Steals were made and lay-ups and three point shots followed, giving them a 102-39 lead.

In an interview after the game, Husa mentioned that the team had great energy but needed to work on defense before their next opponent.

The season home opener will be against Tulsa on Nov. 11th at 7 p.m. at Swinney Recreation Center.

