Women’s Basketball Playing Past the First Quarter

The Roo women put together strong first quarters, but when the second and third quarters come around they are losing the game’s momentum.

UMKC was down by three in the first quarter, 17-14 against New Mexico State who are currently undefeated in conference (5-0). In the second quarter, the Roos tallied only three points and New Mexico State scored 19.

If it were possible to omit this second quarter from the game, the Roos would have lost, 41-40, to the best team in the WAC.

Samantha Waldron surprisingly only had six points against the Aggies. Waldron has lead the team in scoring this season. She is a dangerous force from anywhere on the court. Kristen Moore continued her good play and contributed 17 points.

Against Seattle, Moore put up 22 and Waldron had 19. The Roos led most of the game, until the end of the third quarter when Seattle took a one point lead. This loss of momentum helped Seattle push their lead to 10 and win 75-65.

UMKC’s Kristen Moore has been stepping up since conference play began for the Roos. It may have been her new year’s resolution, and if it was, she is keeping to it. She is averaging just over 19 points per game in the last three games.

If Moore and Waldron can bring a couple other Roos with them, the team still has time this season to put together some full-length games.

India Johnson knocked down her second game-winning shot of the season against Utah Valley.

In the last seconds of the game, the Roos and Wolverines were tied at 63 and the Roos had possession.

After a missed shot, Lyndsay Leikem grabbed the rebound. While falling, she avoided the travel by bouncing the ball hard towards half-court. With time expiring Johnson let her shot fly, and banked in the shot to win, 66-63.

The lady Roos are still missing junior forward Kiana Law and senior guard Ciedra Coleman due to injuries. They are both likely to return before the season is over, but their timeline is still unclear.

The Roos are on the road for the next two games against Grand Canyon and CSU Bakersfield. They return Saturday, Feb.4 at 7:00 p.m. to take on UT Rio Grande Valley at Swinney Recreation Center.