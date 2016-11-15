Women’s Basketball Home Opener

It’s official: basketball season has finally started. The lady Roos faced Tulsa Friday. It was a closely contested game from beginning whistle to final buzzer.

With energy high on both sides of the court, the two teams wasted no time at all attacking. Whenever UMKC scored, Tulsa quickly responded with the same momentum.

In the first quarter, the Roos passed the ball around with good chemistry. In an open court transition, Junior India Johnson stole a bad pass and advanced the ball up court to Lyndsay Leikem for an easy two points.

The Roos’ defense was a little shaky in the first half, but they did have moments where they shined. The score was 16-20 when a Tulsa player drove towards the paint. Two UMKC players jumped to block the shot and the sun. Senior Kristen Moore caught the outlook pass, dribbled down, and made the three-point shot—nothing but net.

Second quarter was a different game. Tulsa managed to turn their defense and offense up a notch. With four minutes left of the second quarter, Tulsa pulled away from the tie when the Roos struggled to make field-goal shots.

With the score at 33-37 going into the third quarter, the Roos were still within striking distance. However, the game’s energy favored Tulsa on offense. At seven and a half minutes into the half the Roos made their first shot. Then a Tulsa foul, which gave the Roos a chance to close the gap. Moore made both free throws, setting the score to 38-40. The Tulsa fans and coach argued with referees while Moore was shooting.

Thanks to another shot made by Moore, the Roos tied the game, 40-40. With four minutes left of the third quarter, both teams were no longer running plays, but rather, shooting. Most players did not take time to set themselves, and shots were short. Tulsa also began a full court press defensive side of things, but it led to offensive fouls, and the Roos were able to get around the press for the most part. In the end, the Roos won the third quarter, with a score of 55-51.

The fourth quarter quickly turned to Tulsa’s favor as they tied the game in no time. Junior, Kiana Law was power in the paint. Even after being blocked she quickly regained the ball and made the follow-up shot. With the score 58-59, the Roos had a chance to gain the lead. However, multiple offensive fouls on UMKC hindered their chance at turning the game around.

To make matters worse, the Roos had a hard time delivering good passes. They generated six turnovers in the final minutes of the game. Even with the score being 64-70, UMKC fans continued to cheer on the team. Law responded back with a double-double. With one minute left of the game, the Roos were forced to foul Tulsa. They made nine of their 14 free throws, winning the game with a score of 70-80.

“We came out and played hard for the most part,” said Law. “Overall, I think it was a good first game… [we’ll] try to get a win next time.”

Catch the Roos at their next home game against Western Illinois, on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11pm.

