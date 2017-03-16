Women in the High Courts: Equality in the World’s Justice Systems

Women make up over half of the world’s population, yet only in the last 30 to 40 years have female judges began filling seats in high courts around the world.

A small crowd of students, professors and fellow researchers gathered last Thursday for a special presentation by Valerie Hoekstra, a prominent researcher who studies women in courts.

Hoekstra and three other researchers spent the last three years analyzing data, trying to understand why some countries have more female representation in their courts than others.

“Justice demands representation,” said Hoekstra, identifying the importance of her work. Inclusion and exclusion, she argued, send important social signals.

Political science student Heather Dyreng agrees with Hoekstra and her team.

“(Hoekstra) talked about legitimacy a lot, and that’s something I think is really important,” said Dyreng. “In democracies today, the government should be a reflection of the people. She mentioned that for the legal system to be legitimate, to a certain degree, the population has to be reflected within it.”

Hoekstra related an anecdote that after the U.S. appointment of Sandra Day O’Connor, Canada followed suit with their own appointments of women to their courts.

Hoekstra and her colleagues used their data to pinpoint factors that may cause countries to appoint more female judges. Perhaps gender equality is a sign of modernization and stability, therefore countries pursue it to increase aid, alliances and trade. Or maybe it is simply a matter of changing belief systems.

One metric Hoekstra and her colleagues used was the length of time since a country signed on to the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women. They found that ratifying the agreement caused an increase in the number of women judges. Hoekstra noted that the U.S. has yet to ratify the agreement themselves.

One surprising finding Hoekstra made is that religious law has little effect on the percentage of women in courts. Nevertheless, many countries with religious law have historically low numbers of women represented in courts, but data suggests these low numbers may be an effect of other factors. Hoekstra herself expressed doubt that religious law would have such little effect, and suggested that they wished to study it further.

Ryan Meyer, also a political science student, explained why he thinks Hoekstra’s research is important.

“I think that anything that continues the conversation, in terms of getting a more equal balance of representation in all areas of government and institutions of power,” said Meyer, “is something we need to work towards to make sure that the rights of all people are balanced.”