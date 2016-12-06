Winning Record Comes in Overtime Thriller

With seconds remaining, the Roos’ Samantha Waldron found India Johnson open. The game was tied against Abilene Christian in overtime, and at this point Johnson was 4-6 from downtown, with 16 points.

“My defender completely left me and tried to double team Sam,” said Johnson. “She was able to find me in the corner for three.”

Johnson made the buzzer-beater-shot with 1.7 seconds remaining to put the Roos up 71-68.

Prior to the winning shot, the game was a tale of two halves. UMKC was down after the second quarter by 13 points, 39-26. The team met in the locker room.

“Coach (Marsha Frese) got on us, told us we could beat this team – we have to be better – and at that moment we had a decision to make,” said Johnson.

The lady Roos scored 45 points in the third, fourth and overtime quarters. They limited Abilene Christian to 29 points.

With two minutes remaining in regulation, UMKC tied the match for the first time on a jump-shot from Kiana Law. After playing solid defense the game went to overtime.

“That’s what we decided to do,” said Johnson. “To battle and fight back.”

The Roos (4-3) are currently on a three game win-streak.

Putting up points was not a struggle for Kansas City against Central Christian College (CCC) last Tuesday, when the team scored 111 at Swinney.

Sophomore forward Kristen Moore was named player of the game after scoring 14 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals.

“Coach Frese always talks about being a balanced deep team,” said Moore. “Seeing that all 14 of us scored was not surprising.”

The bench combined to score 65 points for UMKC.

The Roos had a definite size advantage over CCC. Forwards Kiana Law had 19 points, Paige Husa had 10 points, and Lyndsay Leikem had seven points. Including Moore, the four forwards combined for 27 rebounds.

Ceidra Coleman had a season-high seven steals in the game against CCC.

The next time to catch the lady Roos will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Swinney. They also play at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Omaha at Municipal Auditorium. Students using their student I.D. can ride the MAX bus down to Municipal for free.

