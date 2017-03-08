Win in Round One of WAC

The Roos beat the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), 77-69 in the first round of the WAC Tournament.

UMKC battled back from being down 18 points in the second quarter to take the lead, 31-30 before halftime. In six minutes the Roos scored 19 points while allowing UTRGV only two.

“Right now I’m really hyped,” said Ceidra Coleman. “I’m really proud of all of us.”

The scoring for UMKC was spread out among the team. UTRGV’s scoring was done mainly by Shawnte Goff who had 30 points. Roos’ Kristen Moore had 19 points, Ceidra Coleman had 14, Leikem had 13, and Samantha Waldron had nine.

With six minutes left in the game the score was tied at 59. The Roos stole the ball and found Lyndsay Leikem during the transition for an easy layup. Then they never trailed again.

The Roos are the fifth seed in the WAC tournament and take on New Mexico State at 2 p.m. on Friday. New Mexico State is the number one ranked team in the tournament.

The last time the two played, the Aggies won by 17. The time before that the difference was six points.

The Roos have been at full strength for a little under a month and that is helping them to play their best basketball of the year. Case and point — they managed to turn around an 18 point deficit in six minutes of play.

The Aggies may not be the most dangerous team in the WAC tournament. Tune in Friday at 2 p.m. (CST) to find out who is. (http://www.wacsports.com/watch/?Live=222)

