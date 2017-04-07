Whole Foods is Coming

As the completion of the Whole Foods building complex south of the UMKC campus approaches, students are beginning to think about how their campus lifestyle may be affected.

The ongoing complex includes a Whole Foods grocery store, a luxury apartment building, the new UMKC Counseling, Health, and Testing Center as well as a six-story parking garage. The building is located at 51st and Oak. It is projected to be completed by early 2018. Whole Foods is well known for its organic and healthy produce, and this location is the first branch ever opened in the Kansas City Metro area.

In March of 2015, the UMKC Office of Student Involvement broke the news on Facebook, announcing “Whole Foods is on the way!” Following the announcement, the ceremonial groundbreaking was held in June of the same year.

“I think this is great,” said Alejandra Craren, a senior from St. Louis. “I’ve been a vegan for forever, and it was so convenient back home to have a Whole Foods in my area. Here in Kansas City, the store is too far of a drive. A Whole Foods right on campus would definitely be beneficial for my diet.”

A number of students, like Craren, are excited about the healthier food choices provided by the new store and think this would be a great opportunity to alter the campus food selections from fast food to fresh food.

In contrast, more price sensitive students think Whole Foods’ prices are outside of the average students’ budget.

“I used to go grocery shopping with my parents at Whole Foods back home, so I understand how expensive it can be compared to Price Chopper or Hyvee,” said Alliana Chaves, a junior from Overland Park. “I wish it was a more affordable grocery store for the students.”

Another concern is the traffic this new Whole Foods might cause for commuter students.

“The Oak and 51st intersection has already had traffic issues,” said Bao Nguyen, a sophomore. “I’m afraid it’s going to get worse during rush hours for commuters like me. Whole Foods will certainly bring great foot traffic to the UMKC campus, but it might or might not interfere heavily with the student’s route to school.”

