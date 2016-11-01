What To Know When Headed To The Polls

This upcoming week voters will be casting their ballots for a presidential candidate, national and state representatives, as well as state and local amendments. Election Day is Tuesday November 8, 2016.

There are some important things voters should check on before the big day, like making sure you are registered to vote. The deadline for online voter registration in Missouri was October 12. Voters who participated should check to make sure their registration went through.

The voter’s registration website www.sos.mo.gov/elections/VoterLookup/ allows users to type in their name and address to make sure it matches the information currently on file. If there are any problems with checking registration, contact the Elections Office at (816) 842-4820 or by email: shawn@kceb.org.

The webpage also includes a side bar with answers to questions that are frequently asked about voting. These include locating your polling place and viewing the candidates and issues in your current district. These guidelines are listed on the Missouri Voter Outreach Center website for undecided voters in need of more information.

Besides checking registration, the most important information for voters to know is the candidates and issues they will be voting on. The Missouri Voters Outreach website also allows users to view candidates and issues that will appear on their ballot. The website offers a brief description of the issues and where the candidates stand on them.

Early polls will begin opening on November 8 between 6-7 a.m. According to the voter’s outreach webpage, it is important to make sure you have a current ID, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address before heading to the polls.

