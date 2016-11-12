Volleyball Defending “Roo’s House” in Final Regular Season Matches

Thursday’s match against University of Texas Rio Grande Valley [UTRGV] was one of blocks and kills, where UMKC out-worked, and out-hustled the Vaqueros from start to finish at Swinney Recreation Center.

Conference play will come to a close tonight against New Mexico State when UMKC will also honor its seniors.

The lady Roos executed their offense versus UTRGV. The team had 26 block assists and spiked their way to victory with 56 kills, beating UTRGV 3-1.

In the third set, will and determination took over for the Roos. UMKC came out focused with energy and intensity, after losing set two 23-25.

UMKC freshman Alicia Harrington, from Cedar falls, Iowa, spoke about what they had to do going into set three.

“We knew we could do it, we just had to clean up a few errors. After set two we decided not to be defeated and go out strong.” said Harrington.

As set three went on the lady Roos finished strong with a double stuff block by outside hitter Devan Porter and middle blocker Emma Hagedorn, winning the set 27-25. Senior outside hitter Madison Mosier led the way in set three with 5 kills.

The momentum rolled over to set four. UMKC came out with poise and confidence never taking their foot off the gas. They opened set four with three kills from Harrington, who had six in the set. She also led the team with 15 kills overall. Great serves from both Kaylyn Brandt and Mikayla Martinez built momentum and pioneered the Roos to victory.

UMKC finished the game with 13 blocks. Impressively, four hitters ended the night with double figure kills.

After the game, when asked about what were the keys to winning the game, Harrington expressed, “sticking together, playing tough defense and being big in the block” as reasons behind the dominating performance.

Ceidra Coleman

ccoleman@unews.com