Upcoming Events: October 24-30

By on October 24, 2017

Tuesday, October 24

  • Hawley: Discrimination in Science, 6-7 p.m. Student Union Theater
    • Hawley will be guest speaking about discrimination in science based on a person’s genetics.
  • Haunted House Tour, 5:30-7 p.m. South Entrance Student Success Center
    • Hear ghost stories from areas on campus including the Epperson House.

Wednesday, October 25

  • Side-by-Side with Kansas City Orchestra, 6 p.m. Kauffman Center
    • Members of the UMKC Conservatory will join musicians from the Kansas City Symphony and play side-by-side.
  • Carving for a Cause, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oak Street Hall Classroom
    • Carve your own pumpkin while learning about the initiatives of GlobeMed in global health and social justice.

Thursday, October 26

  • Pumpkin Carving, 4-7 p.m. Student Union
    • Stop by and carve a pumpkin. The best-looking pumpkin will win a prize.
  • ASCO Game Night, 7-8 p.m. Oak Street Basement
    • Join the African Student Culture Organization for a game night!

Friday, October 27

  • Roos in the City: Novus Escape Room, 7-9 p.m. 4142 Main St.
    • Trip to an escape room.
  • Movie Night with the Chemistry Club, 6:30-11 p.m. Student Union Theater
    • Anyone can drop by for popcorn, soda and a screening of Interstellar with The Chemistry Club.

Saturday, October 28

  • UMKC Volleyball v. UTRGV, 1-4 p.m. Swinney Recreation Center
    • UMKC Volleyball faces off against UTRGV

Sunday, October 29

  • Miss Black and Gold Pageant, 5-11 p.m. Student Union Theater

Monday, October 20

  • SGA Meeting, 6-11 p.m. SGA Chambers Student Union
    • Bi-weekly senate meeting
