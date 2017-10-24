Upcoming Events: October 24-30
By U-News on October 24, 2017
Tuesday, October 24
- Hawley: Discrimination in Science, 6-7 p.m. Student Union Theater
- Hawley will be guest speaking about discrimination in science based on a person’s genetics.
- Haunted House Tour, 5:30-7 p.m. South Entrance Student Success Center
- Hear ghost stories from areas on campus including the Epperson House.
Wednesday, October 25
- Side-by-Side with Kansas City Orchestra, 6 p.m. Kauffman Center
- Members of the UMKC Conservatory will join musicians from the Kansas City Symphony and play side-by-side.
- Carving for a Cause, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oak Street Hall Classroom
- Carve your own pumpkin while learning about the initiatives of GlobeMed in global health and social justice.
Thursday, October 26
- Pumpkin Carving, 4-7 p.m. Student Union
- Stop by and carve a pumpkin. The best-looking pumpkin will win a prize.
- ASCO Game Night, 7-8 p.m. Oak Street Basement
- Join the African Student Culture Organization for a game night!
Friday, October 27
- Roos in the City: Novus Escape Room, 7-9 p.m. 4142 Main St.
- Movie Night with the Chemistry Club, 6:30-11 p.m. Student Union Theater
- Anyone can drop by for popcorn, soda and a screening of Interstellar with The Chemistry Club.
Saturday, October 28
- UMKC Volleyball v. UTRGV, 1-4 p.m. Swinney Recreation Center
- UMKC Volleyball faces off against UTRGV
Sunday, October 29
- Miss Black and Gold Pageant, 5-11 p.m. Student Union Theater
Monday, October 20
- SGA Meeting, 6-11 p.m. SGA Chambers Student Union