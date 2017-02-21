UPB Sends Hope to Refugees

Students and faculty were in and out of the Student Union last week showing support for refugees around the world. The Letters of Hope to Refugees event was sponsored by UMKC’s Union Programming Board (UPB) in collaboration with Any Refugee. Any Refugee was created to provide hope to refugees during their difficult periods.

“Everyone needs to know that others are thinking well of them and wishing them a better future,” said an Any Refugee representative.

Students wrote and designed postcards to be sent to the Jesuit Refuge Service (JRS) in Washington, DC. JRS is a non-profit organization that has partnered with Any Refugee since October of 2015. Together, these groups advocate for the rights of refugees and any other person who has been forcibly displaced. JRS is currently working with refugees in more than 45 countries in the world. After receiving each postcard, they will distribute them to a refugee child in need.

UPB’s hope is that students’ letters of encouragement will allow refugees to see that they are not alone.

“It’s really important,” said UPB member Vanessa Esquivel. “We just want people to become more aware of all that’s going on.”

Visit anyrefugee.org or email upb@umkc.edu for more information.

