UMKC women’s soccer delivers well deserved win at Durwood

The UMKC Ladies soccer came out flying Sunday afternoon to defeat the University of South Dakota (USD) Coyotes 2-0 giving the team a much needed win.

Less than three minutes after the first whistle blew the Roos were already on the attack, dominating the midfield and routing the Coyotes defense. After receiving the ball at midfield, freshman midfielder Liz Mann split two Coyote defenders with a pass to junior midfielder Reighan Childres.

Childres then launched the ball out wide to the Roo’s explosive forward junior Kelsey Mothershead who beat a Coyote defender and let a shot go right outside of the penalty box.

The shot was deflected by Coyotes goalkeeper junior Parker Rytz but the Roo’s junior forward Lexie Howard capitalized on the deflection burying the ball into the net giving the Roos a 1-0 lead. The Roos domination continued throughout the half as the Coyotes struggled to apply pressure on the UMKC defense.

Howard and Mothershead turned out to be the key players of the game for the Roos, creating multiple scoring opportunities and effectively routing the Coyote defense. In the 50th minute of play, at the start of the second half, Howard received the ball out wide. After beating a defender and driving to the line, Howard crossed the ball looking for Childres. The ball was unreachable by Childres, who was in the penalty box, but Mothershead was there to pick up the scraps letting go a powerful shot from right outside the penalty box, giving the Roos a 2-0 lead over the Coyotes.

The Coyotes’ struggles continued into the second half, and were only able to scrape by with two shots of their own for the entire match.

UMKC’s defense proved to be too strong for the Coyotes’ forwards and prevented any opportunities USD thought they had. Mothershead finished the game with four shots, one goal and one assist, and Howard finished the game with three shots and one goal.

The UMKC Lady Roo’s next home game will be October 6 against Utah Valley.