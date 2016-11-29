UMKC Wins One, Loses One at Plaza Tourney

The Lady Roos had a mixed performance in the Plaza Classic tournament. Out of the eight quarters played, the Roos outscored their opponents in five.

Samantha Waldron scored 20 tournament points and Aries Washington scored 21. Waldron was named to the all-tournament team following the win against Morgan State.

“It was really a team effort today,” said Waldron. “We definitely worked the ball around a ton.”

Both games featured good performances by UMKC. Kiana Law had 11 rebounds against Western Michigan and 13 boards against Morgan State.

The lady Roos had the lead at halftime in both games, but only managed to hang on against Morgan State.

UMKC outshot Morgan State, 54 to 38 percent. The combination of two- and three-pointers helped secure the game’s lead, especially in first and fourth quarters. UMKC won by 8 points, 64-56.

Morgan State, despite a lackluster offensive performance, had a commanding game from #5, Brennan Farrar. She had 26 points against UMKC. Morgan State also had relatively few fouls in the second half. UMKC played intelligent basketball near the end of the game by not committing unnecessary fouls and mistakes.

The Western Michigan game had the lead see-sawing back and forth, with neither team dominant in the game until the fourth quarter. The lead changed five times, but UMKC failed to catch up from a deficit beginning in the second half. Although Western Michigan wasn’t a dominant force, UMKC did not perform well on the offensive boards. They were outrebounded 44-30.

In the end, Western Michigan made their free-throws to help seal the game. They outscored the Roos by nine points in the fourth quarter and won the game, 66-54.

With a 2-3 overall record, UMKC next plays Central Christian on Tuesday evening at 7 PM at Swinney.

Ryan Hennessy contributed to this article.

