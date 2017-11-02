UMKC Volleyball defeats UTRGV

The Roos took conference rivals UTRGV to the limit before delivering a punishing 3-2 defeat this past Saturday in their last home court appearance at Swinney Recreational Center.

Sophomore outside hitter Alicia Harrington delivered a devastating 24-kills to the Vaqueros, including 18-digs— a career high for the Roo. Meanwhile, setters freshman Alli Schomers and junior Kynnedy Myers both put forth a superb offensive effort with a combined 53 assists.

The first set proved close for the Roos and Vaqueros. Both teams showed dynamic offensive strategy, battling back and forth for domination of the board. Harrington shook the Vaqueros off the Roos’ heels with a deadly spike on the set up from Schomers to deliver the match 25-22 to UMKC.

The Vaqueros enacted vengeance quickly on the Roos. They took the second set 25-17, managing to stay up 10 points on the Roos for most of the set. The Roos fought hard to get back on top of the scoreboard, but their efforts where vanquished by Vaquero’s top player, Dubravka Vukoja, who managed 22 out of 26 assists for UTRGV.

One-for-one in the third set, the Roos matched up the offense with the Vaqueros. Both UMKC’s Harrington and UTRVG’s Ragni Steen Knudsen went head-to-head at 16 kills each, but the Roos claimed the set 25-20.

Momentum in the fourth set did not settle, as the Roos and Vaqueros tied at least four times in the set. Sophomore middle-hitter Mykal Sadler untied the board with a soft-kill just over the net to bring the Roos 19-18. By the end of the fourth set, the Vaqueros swiped the lead and finished with a win 25-23.

Harrington proved to be the tie-breaker in the fifth set, as the Roos reached 15 despite the Vaqueros herding close behind at 13. This was the final match for the only team senior Mikayla Martinez, who left her legacy on a high note with four digs, two kills and one assist.

The Roos go on the road again to Chicago to take on Chicago State Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. check out the final Volleyball schedule at http://www.umkckangaroos.com or visit https://info.umkc.edu/unews/ for sports coverage.