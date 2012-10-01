UMKC unfriendly to transfer students

As I prepare to graduate from UMKC in December, I can truly state that I have never felt like a true Kangaroo or that I’m so hardcore in love with this school that I bleed blue and gold. I’m not sure if that stems from me being a transfer student, a commuter student, an avid hater of the University of Missouri portion of our name or some combination of all three.
I do truly think that the transfer factor has something to do with it. I didn’t transfer to UMKC because I was so enthralled with the course offerings. I came here because it was the most convenient option and somewhat reasonably priced, or so I thought.
I came to UMKC with about 60 credits from my previous college. UMKC only accepted 46 of them. The credits which were declined were crucial, so instead of being a junior on track for a 2010 graduation, I was a sophomore who was forced spend thousands of dollars on courses I had already passed. Unfortunately for me, those courses weren’t considered “junior/senior level,” and therefore were unacceptable.
Needless to say, I wasn’t a happy camper, and I am not the only student who was put off by UMKC’s transfer protocols. Senior Allison Nehls is graduating in May and is on her second stint as a transfer student at UMKC.
“The hardest part for me about transferring was trying to transfer my credits,” Nehls said. “UMKC didn’t accept my literature credits so I have to petition that. Also, I’m not sure if they are going to count the internships I already did, or if I’ll have to do another. I’m still working on finding that out. I don’t understand why they are that picky about credits.”
Unfortunately, I have heard countless versions of our stories from numerous other transfer students. It makes one wonder if UMKC is more concerned about making money from students than educating them.
Bryan Whitehead, a journalism professor at Kansas City Kansas Community College, gave his thoughts on major universities that make students retake courses.
“Colleges at all levels make money based on how many students they enroll and how many credit hours they take,” Whitehead said. “So you can see why they want to keep students from taking classes at other schools, but that’s short sighted. If students get the basics out of the way at a community college, that should free them up to take more upper-level classes at a four-year school.”
Many transfer students, myself included, feel that the education we received at our previous schools was more than sufficient and that we shouldn’t have to retake classes we have already passed. Whitehead agreed.
“I don’t think community college classes are as good as their four-year equivalents,” Whitehead said. “I think community college courses are better. The students are just as good, and so are the faculty. But class sizes tend to be smaller, and the two-year schools tend to be better with student support.”
With about two months left in my UMKC career, I can walk away knowing that this university and I used each other. The school used me for extra income, and I used it for a college degree.
trushing@unews.com
LD
November 29, 2016 at 7:30 AM
interesting piece
Scarlet
November 30, 2016 at 5:55 AM
I believe the was a reason behind not accepting some of the credits – the college is either want to earn from you (which I doubt – there were many freshmen and sophomores and juniors and seniors they could learn from and making it uncomfortable for you so thinking they can earn a couple of thousands of dollars more is quite ridiculous) or there was something wrong with those classes you took..as to the community colleges, quite a number thinks classes there aren’t as good..well I personally cannot say much about it since never attended one but what I can say is that if a student is good at learning, he wouldn’t need a smaller group and better student support system so that he or she can accumulate as much knowledge a possible..surely in pretty decent colleges where student life is quite hectic students tend to use services from https://www.upwork.com/ or http://acewriters.org/ to get some help or time for partying but I don’t think community college students are exceptions in this regard..besides, you aren’t the only one in this situation and not only UMKC is ‘unfriendly’ to transfer student (here are some stats http://college.usatoday.com/2014/04/09/3-ways-to-not-lose-credits-when-transferring-colleges/)..before choosing a college to transfer you should have got on a transfer agreement or contacted the school before enrollment and after finding out some of your credits wouldn’t be transferred you could have looked for another school which would actually accept all your credits..besides, such things as a choice of major, past academic performance and year between enrollment do affect how many of your credits will be transferred..so all in all before choosing the college you should have done some homework