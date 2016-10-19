UMKC Surprise with Offensive Display

The weather was not welcoming for Saturday’s match, cloudy and cool. UMKC delivered a shocking performance over Southwestern Community College of Creston, IA. Although they won the game in the end, the game score was reset in Southwestern’s favor. UMKC had scored 15 runs somewhat early in the game. Coach Meredith Smith Neal decided to blank out UMKC’s score to give her team a feel of being down. As strange as it sounds, UMKC had a combined total of 27 runs in the 10-inning game. Southwestern had scored 7.

The pitching for UMKC was decent. The Roos threw 5 pitchers in 10 innings. Southwestern threw 3 pitchers.

Southwestern had chances in the game to really open things up. They had the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the 5th inning. UMKC hit a batter and walked in a run. The Roos recorded a spectacular out at home plate. The ball was thrown from center field, and made it just in time to tag the runner at home plate.

In the middle of the 5th inning the game was 9-4, in favor of UMKC.

UMKC continued their offense with a homerun in the bottom of the inning. By the end of the fifth inning the score was 15-4 in favor of UMKC.

The scoreboard was lopsided and that is when the score was reset. At the top of the 6th inning, Southwestern kept their score, and UMKC’s was deleted.

UMKC’s pitching contributed to couple additional runs for Southwestern late in the game. A wild pitch with two outs caused a runner to score from third. UMKC continued to perform well offensively, and with a powerful double in the bottom of the 9th inning, the Roos scored two runs.

The bottom of the 10th inning was another favorable inning for UMKC. The ladies hit a 2-run homerun, had a couple stolen bases, a bunt single, and an error that led to a double.

There were a host of errors committed by both teams, but since this was an exhibition they have time to iron them out. The softball season begins in the fall.

cmoffett@unews.com