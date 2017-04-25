UMKC Shines in KU Relays

The Kangaroos competed in the 90th Kansas University Relays, taking places on the podium in several events last weekend at Rock Chalk Park.

“Overall I am pleased. Not so much with the wins but with their heart,” said Coach Shameika McField. “The entire team realized we are good and we can compete with bigger programs.”

The first to medal for the Roos was thrower, Rebecca Finely. She grabbed a 3rd place finish in women’s discus throwing 50.58-meters. Following Finely was the UMKC women’s medley team running a time of 12 minutes and 31.39 seconds for a third place finish.

Sprinter Hanna Miller took second place in the women’s 800-meter final, setting a new school record of 2 minutes and 11.67 seconds.

Winning first place in the women’s 400-meter final with a time of 55.18 seconds was Chantel Bethune. She ran the fastest time for both the preliminaries and finals.

“Chantel Bethune also stepped up and her performance spoke volumes, said McField. “She, along with Rēmy Abrought have really been great leaders on our women’s team.”

Abrought, a hurdler, ran the fastest for UMKC with a wind-aided 13.67 seconds performance.

Three lady Roos made it to the finals of the women’s 100-meter hurdles taking fourth, fifth, and sixth place, respectively, in the finals.

Senior Sarah Fogarty ran a time of 10:45.22 in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase, earning a third place finish.

Starting it off for the men was jumper/sprinter Christopher Bryan who out jumped KU and Southern Illinois-Carbondale (SIU) for first place in long jump. Bryan jumped 7.69 meters, just barely beating SIU’s jump of 7.63 meters.

“Having Chris start our day with an impressive win in long jump set the momentum and tone,” said McField.

Jeremy Harr jumped 14.51 meters in triple jump landing him a fourth place finish, and thrower Blake Hocking took fifth place in shot put throwing 16.72 meters.

The men’s 3000-meter steeplechase was won by freshman Marcus Johnson. He currently ranks second in school history with his time of 9 minutes and .07 seconds at the KU Relays. Freshman counterpart Daylan Quinn came in fourth with a time of 9 minutes and 26.18 seconds.

First place in the 4×100 meter relay went to UMKC’s Bryan, Chadayne Walker, Traezon Henderson and Justin Martin. They beat KU’s time of 40.7 seconds with a 40.66 seconds finish.

“Though handoffs were not good, we were able to come out with a good win against a great program,” said McField. “Given the majority of our staff all competed at KU, we were thrilled to see us, a much smaller program, step up and perform.”

The Roos took third and fourth in the 100-meter dash with Martin running 10.62 seconds and Walker running a time of 10.65 seconds. Next to place for the Roos was Fredrick Boyd who hurdled his way to third place in the 110-meter hurdles. Clocking his finish at 14.53 seconds, Boyd set a new personal record.

Last to tally points for the Roos was Henderson, jetting across the finish line in 21.47 seconds in the men’s 200-meter dash. He missed 2nd place by .03 seconds.

“Keep your eyes out for us,” said McField. “Today was a small piece of what this team is capable of.”