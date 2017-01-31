UMKC Over Air Force, 4-3 | Men’s Tennis Undefeated

UMKC men’s tennis are undefeated and on Saturday recorded their third win against Air Force (AF) in Colorado Springs CO.

The Roos and Falcons split the singles matches 3-3 but UMKC claimed the doubles point to win. UMKC singles victories at the 1-3 slots were Junior Airam Castellano, Senior Uldis Gaismins and Junior Amaury Navette, respectably.

Castellano registered a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over AF’s Lucas Fumagalli. Gaismins defeated AF’s Isaac Perez, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. Navette recorded a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over AF’s Max Olson.

Tom Kruse fell 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 to AF’s Luke Sanderson in the No. 4 match. Senior Mike Psarros was defeated in straight sets by AF’s Tadhg Collins in No. 5 play and Senior Vinh Pham dropped the No. 6 singles match to AF’s Mack Galvin in two sets.

On the doubles court, Castellano and Psarros took down AF’s Olson and Collins in the No. 1 contest, 6-4. Kruse and Pham beat AF’s Perez and David Mottice, 6-1, to claim the doubles point, which was the difference in the match.

UMKC return to Kansas City on Wednesday to play Baker University at noon.