UMKC officials investigating alleged sexual assault

UMKC officials are investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place off campus Friday. Interim Chancellor and Provost Barbra Bichelmeyer released a statement Monday morning regarding the alleged assault.

“Over the weekend, we received reports of alleged sexual assault committed by UMKC students at an off-campus party on Friday evening,” said Bichelmeyer in the letter to the UMKC community.

School officials say reports like this are taken seriously and have reached out to the persons involved in the incident. Details involving the alleged sexual assault were not released.

“Please know UMKC puts the highest priority on the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and members of our community,” Bichelmeyer said in the letter.

Bichelmeyer also said the alleged sexual assault generated substantial social media traffic.

UMKC school officials advise anyone with additional information to contact UMKC Title IX coordinator Mikah K. Thompson at 816-235-6910 or thompsonmikah@umkc.edu, or call the UMKC Police Department at 816-235-6910.