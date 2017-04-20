UMKC Men’s Soccer Team Struggles Late in the Game

After a strong first half performance, the UMKCS Men’s Soccer team struggled to keep the fouls at a minimum and break up Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s [SIUE] passing, which resulted in a 3-0 loss at Durwood on Saturday.

The Roos had the energy going into the second half by dominating in the midfield with their triangular passing formation and consistent shots on goal. But the energy didn’t last long as the fouls added up.

The deciding goal came in the 57th minute of the game. UMKC Freshman midfielder Mirko Ochi fouled an SIUE player at the top of the penalty box, giving SIUE their fourth free kick of the half. Sophomore forward and midfielder Keegan McHugh buried the free kick in the back of the net.

The energy remained in favor of SIUE. In the 72nd minute of the game after a cross from out wide, the ball was loose in the penalty box. Freshman forward Lachlan McLean was there to put the ball in the goal for an easy tap in.

Not even ten minutes later, McLean was left wide open at the top of the penalty box, where he put in a powerful shot past UMKC sophomore goalkeeper Ryan Tome.

UMKC coach Rick Benben said the spring season is always a challenge because the whole team is not ready to play.

“I thought we played particularly good the first half, and you know, the second half was okay, but overall I thought we played well,” said Benben.

The Roos were missing a key player in this game, junior forward Eric McWoods.

