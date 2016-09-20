UMKC Interns in Washington D.C.

This past summer, two UMKC students traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in an internship opportunity with Missouri state representatives. Nicolette Wallis and Matt Bingesser received the internship through The Harry S. Truman Center for Governmental Affairs, which has provided students with fully funded summer internships in the capital since 2008.

While in D.C., Wallis worked for Congressman Emanuel Cleaver’s office. Bingesser worked with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler. Both students were primarily tasked with projects related to constituent communication.

“The staff and the congressmen are often very busy, and so it is sometimes difficult to balance doing the work they need to do and still keep in touch with their constituents,” said Wallis. “So a lot of times interns are that link between the congressmen and their constituents.”

Although the internship spans most of the summer, that is usually not enough time for students to work on policy issues.

“If you have a specialty, you might be able to handle projects related to that,” said Wallis. “The work there is of such significant scope that it’s hard for a student who doesn’t have any professional experience to jump into other areas.”

For Bingesser, one of the highlights of the internship was being in close to proximity to influential politicians. “You never know who you’re going to run into or stand in line with,” said Bingesser. “There were instances where I was in the cafeteria standing in line right next to senators. I was definitely able to have some cool conversations with politicians.”

Both students felt the opportunity to work in the capital helped them grow professionally and personally.

“I definitely grew a lot personally from the writing projects I was given,” said Bingesser. “The professional development was great, too. You were put in a professional environment everywhere you went, even for extracurricular activities.”

For Wallis, an urban planning and economics double major, the experience helped to illuminate exactly how her fields of study are influenced by policy.

“It was really valuable to seeing how the funding comes from the top down to the local level,” said Wallis. “Seeing precisely how that works as opposed to what a textbook will tell you was incredibly helpful.”

Wallis also enjoyed exploring the city from an urban design perspective. “I spent a great deal of time outside of the office studying Washington D.C. as a city because I am an urban designer,” said Wallis. “I haven’t really traveled outside of the Midwest before and being able to see such an impeccably designed city was really meaningful to me. I think it will improve my work.”

Both Bingesser and Wallis recommend that all UMKC students consider pursuing an internship at some point during their academic career.

“Take the time to find an internship that fits,” said Bingesser…I think it’s really important to find something you’re really into.”

For younger students who may lack professional experience, “don’t be afraid and don’t assume you’re underqualified,” said Wallis. “There are some things you just have to learn on the job and that is what internships are for. Never underestimate your own experience.”

