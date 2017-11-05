UMKC Hosts Acclaimed Photographer

Every Day Contains All of History an exhibition of photographs at the UMKC Gallery of Art, presents the acclaimed artist Jared Thorne’s vision of social class and race. Opened on Oct. 19, his collection displays print images of wax sculptures from the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum.

The UMKC Gallery of Art describes Thorne as “a black artist investigating the culture of his own people.”

The photographs portray famous black leaders, such as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks, in wax form along with depictions of seemingly ordinary African Americans.

The photographer seeks to explore reactions to black bodies and questions of how reflections of black history shape our culture.

Originally from Boston, Thorne is now a professor in the Art Department at The Ohio State University. He graduated from Dartmouth College before earning a Master in Fine Arts from Columbia University in New York City.

He moved to South Africa, after graduating from Columbia University, where he began an international career that has enjoyed numerous awards in both film and photography.

“Paramount to my research is how social class plays a significant role in defining how one witnesses Blackness,” Thorne tells Africa is a Country.

UMKC partnered with The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to host an opening reception on Oct. 19 where the artist delivered a lecture on his work. The exhibition will run through Nov. 17.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, Monday through Friday. The UMKC Gallery of Art is located in the Fine Arts Building, Room 203, on the Volker campus