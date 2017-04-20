UMKC Confirms Single Case Of Mumps

After feeling unwell since Saturday, April 8, one UMKC student and resident of the Oak Hall Dormitories has been diagnosed with mumps as of April 11.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention, “Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus. Mumps typically starts with fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Then, most people will have swelling of their salivary glands. This is what causes the puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.”

The student, who wishes to remain anonymous, believes she contracted the viral infection over spring break.

“I was just in South Padre on spring break, the same week as thousands of MU students. Some could’ve been carrying the virus unknowingly and touched the same public areas I did and spread the mumps.”

While this cannot be proven, it should be noted that as of April 11, Mizzou has identified 378 cases of mumps on their Columbia campus.

In a campus-wide e-mail on April 12, UMKC confirmed the diagnosis and urged students to seek medical attention if they have recently been in contact with someone who has the mumps or are experiencing any of the following symptoms: swelling of the glands around the jaw, pain with opening or closing the jaw, fever, fatigue and malaise, headache, earache, among males, mumps can lead to painful swelling of the testicles, among women mumps can lead to swelling of the ovaries, which may cause abdominal pain, or swelling of the breasts.

Unfortunately, not everyone will experience symptoms, which is why it is so important to seek attention after being around someone who is diagnosed. It also best to mention the reason for your visit since the virus is so nationally rare.

“My face was swollen and the first doctor diagnosed me with middle ear infection that caused my lymph nodes to swell,” the student said. “But after two and a half days of antibiotics and pain meds, my face was only getting bigger, and I was in more pain than ever.”

She went back to the hospital a second time, and after multiple tests the correct diagnosis was reached. After that, she says her experience was “very interesting” since many doctors have never observed the disease before.

“A ton of doctors came in my room asking me questions, feeling my face – obviously upon request,” she said.

The two-dose measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best form of prevention, but it is not completely effective. In this case, the UMKC student had in fact received the vaccinations.

As of April 13 the UMKC student says her swelling has significantly decreased and that the pain is minimal. She will remain on bedrest until fully recovered.

If you are feeling ill or have come in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with mumps, please contact the Student Health Center, 4825 Troost Avenue, Suite 115, Kansas City, Mo., 816-235-6133, studenthealth@umkc.edu, www.umkc.edu/studenthealth. Symptoms typically take two to three weeks to appear following exposure

