Trump Revamps Immigration Ban

In response to students concerned about changes to immigration laws, UMKC invited local immigration attorney Judy Bordeau to visit campus and share her knowledge. Students and faculty met with Bordeau in the Student Union last Wednesday, where the attorney highlighted important updates to Trump’s travel ban and answered questions from worried students.

“This is sort of an evolving process, it’s an evolving issue,” Bordeau stated at the beginning of the meeting. She urged people to prepare for changes that could come along the way.

President Trump issued the first executive order, banning entry for people coming from seven predominately Muslim countries, on Jan 27. Following court challenges and an outcry of public criticism, Trump issued a second executive order on Monday, March 6.

“I think that they got much better attorneys at the White House to draft this order,” claimed Bordeau. She indicated that this executive order should be less harsh than the first, which resulted in many students — including one here at UMKC — finding themselves stuck overseas or forced to cancel travel plans.

Going over the basic scope of the new executive order, Bordeau stated that it prohibits entry of refugees from any country (not only Syria) for 120 days, effective March 16. Iraq has been removed from the banned list, which narrows it down to only six countries. Travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen remain banned. More importantly, Bordeau emphasized that this order applies to individuals who were outside of the U.S. on Jan. 27, did not have a valid visa during that time and who would not have a valid visa on March 16.

Bordeau highlighted that the new executive order does not apply to permanent residents of the U.S, dual nationals of the six countries, anyone who has already been granted asylum and those with valid Advance Parole travel document.

Bordeau suggested some students should be aware that individuals from non-proliferation export control countries (China, India, Israel, Pakistan and Russia) could be at risk when traveling if they are engaged in work or research that is included in the Technology Alert List (TAL). This could affect students from many disciplines including scientists, engineers and others working in chemistry, biochemistry, immunology, chemical engineering, aeronautics and other similar fields.

Bordeau encourages students to keep up with updates at the Bordeau Immigration Law website, www.kcvisa.com, where more detailed information regarding the second executive order can be found.

biav22@mail.umkc.edu