Trump Presidency Spawns Peaceful Protest in KC

Community members, students, and anti-trump protestors gathered at the Country Club Plaza last Thursday night to voice their disapproval of the President-elect Donald Trump.

Protestors congregated at the J. C. Nicholas Memorial fountain where protest leaders gave speeches and encouraged attendees to exchange information and empower one another.

Jonathon Revas, a student at Donnelly College and member of the LGBTQIA community, was one of those speakers. Revas, an undocumented immigrant, came to the United States from Mexico when he was nine and talked about the struggles of coming here and the difficulties he still faces.

“I was terrified when Donald Trump was elected,” Revas said. “It was confirmation of being hated.”

Revas ended his speech empowering other undocumented immigrants, welcoming them, and accepting them in society.

“No one is illegal in America,” Revas said. Outside of politics and legalities, the message of his speech pointed to the humanity all people share.

After Revas and other leaders gave speeches, protestors began their march down Main St. towards City Hall. Protesters chanted, “F— Donald Trump,” and “Not my president.”

Shortly after they began, protestors met Kansas City police at the intersection of Main St. and 43rd. where the marchers welcomed the escort the remainder of the way to City Hall.

Araceli Wagner, a senior in the Urban Studies program at UMKC, attended the protest that night. Wagner said she went because she needed to stand up for friends and family who could be affected by Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I can’t stay quiet about this,” said Wagner. “My mother’s side of the family is from Mexico, so they could be deported. My whole family is undocumented and just having them live in fear and the possibility of them being deported and even my cousin is DACA student.”

Jesse Roberts, a junior and Criminal Justice and Criminology major at UMKC, attended the protest because his sister invited him to go with her. Once he arrived, Roberts was in awe of what he saw.

“I was definitely amazed,” said Roberts. “The showing was more than I ever expected, and after I got there more people joined along. Besides the World Series parade I’ve never seen the life of Kansas City work together for a common purpose.”

Protestors again amassed last Saturday at City Hall. Speakers took turns near the steps, handing off a megaphone to voice their concerns about the current political climate, such as, impact on women, racial minorities, the LGBTQIA community, and other groups.

“Distaste with the government’s been big,” said one speaker. “But I don’t know if the ends justify the means.”

“He has said hateful things about minorities, about people who are from Mexico, about people who are Muslim,” said another. “And that is not my America.”

“We are here to speak out against the climate of hate that Trump has normalized throughout his campaign,” said one protestor at the rally, who asked to remain anonymous because of Trump supporters in her social network. “He has condoned and cultivated racism, misogyny, xenophobia, anti-intellectualism, and more. And that has consequences for our culture outside of just politics.”

The rally lasted several hours and remained peaceful throughout the afternoon. Police stood by to the side, watching from their horses and cars along Locust St.

More protests are scheduled in the coming days as citizens continue to consider the pending Trump presidency.

