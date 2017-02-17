Track and Field Compete at Gorilla Classic

On Friday and Saturday the Roos competed in Pittsburg, Kan. against an assortment of schools from the Midwest.

Hanna Miller, junior from Savannah, Missouri, won the women’s 600 yard race and set a new personal record with a time of 1:24.27. This time is the second fastest in UMKC history for the event. Miller also came in third in the 800M with a time of 2:15.05.

Daylan Quinn, freshman from Mountain View, Missouri, set a new personal record in the men’s mile and placed second with a time of 4:16.98.

“Some really good and some not so good performances this weekend, but we are still trying to put it together collectively as a team,” said Coach Shameika McField. “We know we have a lot of a lot of improvement to make but it will come. Mental preparation will be the critical component to our overall team success.”

The men’s 4x400M team placed second with a time of 3:13.88.

Lukas van der Watt, freshman from Vrendenburg, South Africa, placed second in the men’s pole vault with a new school record of 16 feet and 8 inches.

Darrien Case, sophomore from Parkville, Missouri, set a new personal record in the men’s 800M to place third with a time of 1:52.84.

“I was extremely proud of my team for representing so well at this meet,” said Case.

Jason Fambrough, junior from Raymore, Missouri, set a new personal record in the 3000M and placed third with a time of 8:35.15.

Christopher Bryan, sophomore from St. Catherine, Jamaica, placed third in the men’s long jump with a distance of 23 feet and a half inch.

The Roos will compete at the WAC Indoor Championships on Feb. 23-25 in Nampa, Idaho.