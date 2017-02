Colorful hearts and cheesy cards are in abundance during this holiday with the hope of love floating in the air. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and I bet you are in a rush to find something special to do with your partner. Don’t panic. Besides staring into your loved one’s eyes, here are 10 things to do. When in doubt, be original and come up with some of your own things, too. Or if you are single, go watch “Love Actually” and rest assured that you don’t need anyone.

1. Ice skating- Spend an evening ice skating under the stars and hold each other tight as you spin and glide over the ice at Crown Center.

2. The Plaza- Spend an evening at the Plaza, complete with dinner and a movie, but only if you’re willing to spend a pretty penny.

3. Bowling- If you’re not looking for something sappy, go bowling with a group of friends for a good time. You can make this a double or even a triple date.

4. Scavenger hunt- Leave letters at special locations for your significant other. Write cute notes with hints that lead him or her to a final destination where you will be waiting, like a favorite restaurant or park.

5. Bake heart-shaped goodies -Make a heart-shaped pizza and for dessert bake heart-shaped cookies and decorate them together. Finish the night off by watching each other’s favorite movies.

6. A picnic- It might be a bit too cold outside to have a picnic outdoors so picnic in your living room. Remember to include clean linens, pillows, blankets, candles and, of course, a wicker basket filled with dinner.

7. Skiing and snowboarding- Before the snow melts, make an adventurous day of skiing or snowboarding at Snow Creek. Don’t let a lack of skill keep you from enjoying the snowy mountains; you can even go tubing.

8. Art gallery hopping – Enjoy a lovely and elegant evening by going to the many art galleries in the Crossroads Art District.

9. Have a themed dinner- Find international recipes online to cook together, put up decorations, and even dress up for the theme to add some extra flare.

10. Build a snowman couple- celebrate the snowpocalypse with “his” and “her” snow sculptures. Also make snow angels and finish the date with a good old snowball fight, perhaps even follow it with some hot cocoa.

