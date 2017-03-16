To the students, faculty, and staff of this university,

I would like to share something with all of you.

In my years spent working with University News in varying roles, I have never seen this publication truly fulfill its role as a student newspaper — to act as a watchdog for the university on behalf of the student body and those it employs but also to serve as an objective, reliable source for breaking news on campus.

However, considering the truly tragic events which occurred on our campus only a few weeks ago, U-News has entered uncharted territory. We’ve had continuous and dutiful coverage of events as they transpired, publishing stories throughout the weeks beyond our weekly print edition.

U-News is first and foremost a student newspaper. We are all members of this community at UMKC. We promise to continue the time-honored tradition of journalism and timely, relevant reporting. We will continue to provide an outlet for the diverse range of perspectives and opinions held by our many students.

Fulfilling this role has never been more important than it is now. It’s been a tough few weeks around campus. Remember, UMKC, we’re right there with you and always will be.

Brett Baker, editor-in-chief of University News

bjbyrd@mail.umkc.edu