Thoughts From The Hurt

September 14, 2016

Funny how no one is there for you right when you need em’ the most.
I’m scared of sharing my feelings I keep losing people I feel like I’m doing the most.
I feel like every time I open up they take it for granted, from now on I’m keeping it closed.
I’ve gone too far to get close,
Been here too long to get short-handed by folks and the secrets they keep from me, I’m losing hope.
I’m out here alone, but I’m gonna grind, I’m gonna climb with no harness I don’t care I’m already heartless.
I’m sorry if I’m really too blunt with the things that say but I swear to you it is so harmless. I’m gonna take stabs in the dark if I hit you beware your the one that shattered the light. Initial intentions to do good to people but you can get left if your not coming right.
I come with problems yes, but I’m sure everyone does.
I mean, I get real petty bout little things I’m sure that makes everyone fuss.
Not saying I just do what everyone does.
But I get emotional as everyone would.
I am just being me so please just love me for that & don’t judge me as everyone should.
| @TreysVision

