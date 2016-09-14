Thoughts From The Hurt

Funny how no one is there for you right when you need em’ the most.

I’m scared of sharing my feelings I keep losing people I feel like I’m doing the most.

I feel like every time I open up they take it for granted, from now on I’m keeping it closed.

I’ve gone too far to get close,

Been here too long to get short-handed by folks and the secrets they keep from me, I’m losing hope.

I’m out here alone, but I’m gonna grind, I’m gonna climb with no harness I don’t care I’m already heartless.

I’m sorry if I’m really too blunt with the things that say but I swear to you it is so harmless. I’m gonna take stabs in the dark if I hit you beware your the one that shattered the light. Initial intentions to do good to people but you can get left if your not coming right.

I come with problems yes, but I’m sure everyone does.

I mean, I get real petty bout little things I’m sure that makes everyone fuss.

Not saying I just do what everyone does.

But I get emotional as everyone would.

I am just being me so please just love me for that & don’t judge me as everyone should.

| @TreysVision