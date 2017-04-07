There’s A Pill For That | The Use of Study Drugs at UMKC

As UMKC students return from spring break, the semester becomes a stressful time with finals approaching and graduation quickly following.

Prescription pills like Adderall and Vyvanse, also known as “study drugs,” are widely used among college communities because of the medicine’s powerful impact on one’s ability to focus. Generally prescribed to people who suffer from ADD/ADHD, stimulant drugs are often used by students who find maintaining a heavy class load and working full-time difficult to balance.

UMKC student Vasu Gupta used to be prescribed Adderall but has since stopped taking the pill. However, she does see the impact on grade point average and the ability to juggle tasks.

“Adderall helped me focus especially during midterms, finals, and in other moments when I was stressed,” Gupta said. “I took a very low dosage so it didn’t last long. However, I feel as though I got things done much quicker while taking it, so a higher dosage was not needed.”

Side effects of taking stimulants include anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite, which often become the turning point at which a person decides to cease taking the drug.

“When you first take it and you start to feel it, it’s almost a little euphoric as you get a burst of energy and feel

ready to go,” Gupta said. “As it begins to wear off, you lose that energy and feel a little sick because you might not have eaten much all day. I felt un-energized and lazy. I had some anxiety after taking it for a short amount of time.”

Though stimulants are supposed to be prescribed by a doctor, attaining these drugs through other means is easier and common among college students. UMKC’s drug and alcohol counselor Dale Voight-Catlin said that research shows most students who take stimulants are not prescribed.

“So 5 percent [of students] are saying they’re purchasing them, and 9 percent are saying [they are] given them,” Voight-Catlin said. “We can state that more people… have a friend, and there’s sharing going on.”

While Adderall and Vyvanse are legal, the make-up of their substance is comparable to methamphetamine and should not be taken long term without a prescription.

Voight-Catlin reports that 26 percent of UMKC students claim stimulants are easy to get, in comparison to 18 percent of students state wide.

“That’s telling us that the access on our campus is easier than other campuses,” she sad. “I think there’s a cultural acceptance on our campus about use, and people don’t feel like there is any problem with it.”

Though prolonged use is not suggested, students who suffer from ADD/ADHD generally report disliking the way stimulants make them feel but still take them to keep up with school work.

