The Value of Interning at Andrews McMeel Universal

As an Intern within the Digital Products team at Andrews McMeel Universal, I’ve grown and fell in love with an amazing company. When you walk into the building, you see many employees grabbing a cup of joe from our in-house barista or greeting you with a smile as they move swiftly to their destination.

When I began interning in May of 2016, I was beyond excited and nervous to be working for such a prominent company. To my pleasant surprise, every individual welcomed me with open arms and guidance. By the second day, I knew I was part of an amazing, innovative, and overall exceptional company.

Andrews McMeel Universal celebrated their 47th anniversary on Feb. 10. Just a little background, Andrews McMeel was founded in Kansas City in 1970 by friends Jim Andrews and John McMeel.

Right from the start, the company was family and people focused. Today, they are still the largest independent newspaper syndicate in the world, and publish well-known comics such as Garfield, Big Nate, and Peanuts to name a few.

As new CEO Andy Sareyan began to make Andrews McMeel home, he was excited to transition to a smaller, family held company.

“I think the company still acts very much like a start up which is kind of cool to me,” said Sareyan. “It’s 47 years old, which no one would consider a new company anymore but it feels like we still have that spirit and energy of an entrepreneurial rebuilt business.”

This mindset seems key when not only being in business for 40 plus years, but also being the top company to date. Andrews McMeel Universal is obviously doing something right, and it’s keeping their business successful and pleasurable to work for.

An important part of growth is change. The Digital Products team that I’m lucky to be apart of is fairly new, among other parts of the company. It’s noticeable that the team is eager and willing to grow and change.

To even have the opportunity to sit down and speak with Sareyan spoke volumes in the company’s belief in their employees and their abilities.

“There’s lot of kindness, trust, and care that goes into what we do and I think that part of the culture has stayed true,” said Sareyan.

By staying true to the founders core values and family feel, Andrews McMeel Universal has continued to thrive and grow throughout the years. As they are steadily pushing the limits in poetry and adult coloring, there’s an abundance of success in the foreseeable future.

They are truly a remarkable company to be a part of. To learn more about Andrews McMeel Universal please visit http://www.andrewsmcmeel.com/

