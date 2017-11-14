The Roo Rundown

BASKETBALL:

WICHITA, Kan. – The UMKC men’s basketball team (0-1) was defeated 109-57 by the No. 7/8 Wichita State Shockers (1-0) in front of a sold-out crowd on Friday evening at Charles Koch Arena to open the 2017-18 season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kyle Steward, who finished a successful two-year playing career at UMKC this past spring, has inked a professional contract to play basketball with Iraqi Airways, an Iraq Superleague team. Steward’s contract will begin immediately and run through the end of April 2018 with an opportunity to renew.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The UMKC women’s basketball program was recently selected by the NCAA to participate in a mentorship program aimed at increasing interest in women’s college basketball.

MACOMB, Ill. – UMKC women’s basketball team (0-1) competed in a close game with Western Illinois (1-0) for three quarters but couldn’t keep the pace, falling 90-71 in a tough road matchup.

SOCCER:

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Two UMKC men’s soccer players received postseason honors from the Western Athletic Conference, as announced at the annual men’s soccer banquet on Tuesday night. Senior forward Eric McWoods (St. Louis, Mo.) landed a spot on the All-WAC First Team, while sophomore goalkeeper Filippo Errico (Verona, Italy) was given an all-conference honorable mention.

VOLLEYBALL:

SEATTLE, Wash. – The UMKC volleyball team (9-18, 5-9) fell to Seattle U (11-16, 7-7) in Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday afternoon to close out the regular season.

OREM, Utah – The UMKC volleyball team (9-17, 5-8) fell 3-0 on Thursday night in Western Athletic Conference play at Utah Valley (13-15, 8-5) inside the PE Building in Orem, Utah.

TRACK AND FIELD:

AMES, Iowa – In brutally cold conditions, the UMKC men’s and women’s cross country teams continued to fight through adversity this season, turning in solid performances at the NCAA Midwest regional meet on Friday morning in Ames, Iowa. The men’s squad grabbed a top-10 finish, while the women’s team finished in the top-20.