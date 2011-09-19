The natural hair trend

Today, women are pressured by society to follow the media’s standards of beautiful.

I was elated when I noticed more black women embracing their real hair this year.

Natural hair is more accepted over weaves and extensions, each texture accepted as a portrait of pure loveliness.

Growing up in a world of relaxers and texturizers, I never thought I would see the day when the term “nappy” was acknowledged with a smile.

Yet, amazingly, here we are. I must say, from my own experience, being natural is quite liberating.

The process is definitely a spiritual journey.

The road to natural hair begins by first getting rid of the relaxed hair. Some women let the relaxer grow out, and then clip the remaining ends off.

Other women, like me, cut their hair completely off and start fresh. Let me say, there is nothing scarier, yet at the same time as liberating as being bald.

Once those clippers grazed my scalp, I knew there was no turning back.

I was instructed to drink lots of water, wash and condition my hair just once a week, and to apply a leave-in conditioner and good hair grease every day.

What makes hair grease good, or any hair product for that matter, is natural oils.

Women should avoid products that have a lot of ingredients ending in OL, e.g. alcohol.

These ingredients will dry your hair out and stunt the growth process.

Try to use fragrance-free products, as they contain drying components as well. What worked best for me is extra virgin olive oil.

I also use Blue Magic Conditioning Hair Dress, Motions Lavish Conditioning Shampoo, Motions Moisture Plus Conditioner, and Motions Nourish Leave-In Conditioner.

These products make my hair thick, grow quickly, and bring the natural curly texture of my hair to life.

After a matter of a couple of months, I began noticing a beautiful transition in my hair from a cleanly shaven scalp to a head of pretty, shiny curls. Knowing how cute my real, chemical-free hair is really did wonders for my confidence.

Because I can’t just change my hair up anymore, going natural has also has made me a more disciplined person, which is a trait I definitely can’t get enough of while being a wife, mom, writer and full-time student.

I will admit, sometimes I do want a change. I’ve noticed a lot of girls dying their hair and I considered dying my tresses, too.

But wouldn’t that mean I’m not natural anymore since I would be applying a chemical?

Some girls rocked micro braids for a while. But doesn’t wearing fake hair go against the whole point?

To answer my questions, I recently conducted a poll asking black women how they define natural.

Fifty percent of black women define natural hair as hair that has no chemicals, but consider braids and other extensions acceptable.

Thirty percent define natural hair as real hair regardless of chemicals with no form of extensions acceptable, while 20 percent say natural hair has no extensions and no chemicals of any sort.

With that said, 75 percent of those same women are natural, according to their definitions. Five percent are natural, according to their definitions, but want to switch it up. Fifteen percent aren’t natural at all, but are considering it.

Another 5 percent aren’t natural at all and don’t ever desire to go that route.

When it boils down specifically to chemical use, at least 65 percent of black women believe that real hair with relaxer or texturizer is not natural, yet dying real hair still qualifies the hair as natural.

I define natural hair as real regardless of chemicals with no form of extensions.

I think the most significant point of being natural is being real. Sporting our real hair was once ugly in our minds, so I believe wearing our own is a huge progress in our culture.

I applaud the women who flaunt their own and I will continue to do the same in representing team natural.

