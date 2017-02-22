The Most Persecuted People in the World

Eyes opening ever so slowly, she is immediately aware of the trials to come upon waking up. Recent events, both social and political, have complicated her life and the lives of others. Their plight goes largely unheard, voiced by a select few who dare to advocate for the marginalized. As always, she wonders what the day holds. To what extent will fear attempt to break her down? The thought crosses her mind that it’d be easier to give up. But every day she decides to steel her resolve, to hope where there is none. No matter the cost she will cling to the thing that has both sustained her and made her a target: faith.

This scenario might sound like a nightmare from an Orwellian future. But for many Christians, this experience is far from hypothetical. As the most persecuted group in the world, being a Christian in many areas is a constant matter of life and death.

In 2016 approximately 90,000 Christians were killed across the globe. Estimates attribute nearly a third of these deaths to the hands of ISIS and other Islamic terror groups. North Africa and the Middle East in particular have seen a sharp decline in their Christian populations. Almost one hundred years ago, Christians made up 20 percent of the population in these areas. Now that number is 4 percent. There is no way to objectively look at these statistics without calling this trend what it is: extermination.

Unfortunately, reporting on this issue usually gets relegated to passing references, typically only mentioned in connection to headline-grabbing news. I had to do a good deal of digging to find information on a topic that seems like it should be extensively covered.

In light of the controversy surrounding President Trump’s proposed travel policies, more focus has come to the Middle East and those living there. Specifically, critics have highlighted the notion of giving priority to Christians and other minorities in the Middle East.

This month Iraqi Archbishop Bashar Warda spoke out on this in an interview with Crux, a site featuring news particularly relevant to the Catholic community.

In 2003, around 1.5 million Christians lived in Iraq. Now that number has been reduced to 275,000 last year. When asked about Trump’s restrictions, Warda claims to make no political endorsements. Warda does, however, respond to critics of giving priority to minority refugees.

Warda asks why those in opposition to this idea “were not protesting in the streets when ISIS came to kill Christians and Yazidis and other minority groups.”

He describes the targeting of minority groups in these countries with a largely avoided term: genocide. Considering the premeditated slaughter that they have endured, he expresses the frustration felt by these groups.

“It is very hard for me to understand why comfortable people in the West think those who are struggling to survive against genocide,” Warda said. “And whose communities are at extreme risk of disappearing completely, should not get some special consideration.”

Perspectives like that of Warda’s are important to keep in mind. When things like genocide largely exist in history books or the latest dystopian movie it’s easy to profess a knowledge of how these issues should be handled. When considering the real, daily threats faced by minorities in these countries, a reframing of the situation must occur. While Trump’s initial attempt at travel reform in the Middle East will be rethought, the plight of persecution remains unsolved. The idea of America as the defender of the downtrodden and an advocate for the voiceless has been used time and time again over the past few weeks. Warda spoke of the renewed hope he felt at the notion that he and other minorities aren’t forgotten by the U.S., but his plea still rings out.

“We are an ancient people on the verge of extinction because of our commitment to our faith,” he says. “Will anybody protest for us?”

