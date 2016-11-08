The Invisible Hand shines at KC Rep

The Kansas City Repertory theatre is continuing its 2016-17 season with its second play, The Invisible Hand. The play offers a new perspective on terrorism, our misconceptions of terrorism, power, and the thing that all humans want: the means to take care of their loved ones.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar, The Invisible Hand takes place in Pakistan and tells the story of an American banker named Nick Bright who is mistakenly taken hostage by a terrorist organization made up of three Pakistani captors—Imam Saleem, Dar, and Bashir.

Nick Bright—played by Jason Chanos—is caught in between third-world poverty, war, and distrust within the organization that’s holding him. He eventually bargains for his freedom by teaching the group how to trade in the “buy low, sell high” tradition of the stock market.

Chanos is a UMKC alum who gained his MFA in 1997. He has been involved in over 40 stage plays along with various movies and television roles. He currently serves as the Associate Artistic Director of the KC Rep and teaches an Anchor class this semester called “The Artist in Society.” He does an excellent job as the main character Nick Bright, and shows the depth of human survival.

The play digs deeper into what terrorism is, why it happens, our misperceptions of it and more.

“I think an understanding that, like the title itself, everyone comes from a place of self-interest,” Chanos said. “It is far too complicated to assume that the characters in this play are just terrorists. I’d love for them [the audience] to have a greater appreciation for the challenges of another country’s culture and its prejudices, and its economic disadvantages, and its corruption – something that we as Americans experience but not nearly at the same degree. I would love for people to experience this concept of personifying what could be seen as just theory, into actual people—living breathing people—that are dealing with these on a personal level.”

The play has also garnered some good success from more than just a financial standpoint.

“The play is doing great.” Chanos said. “We’ve had terrific feedback, our audiences have been super supportive and excited. What I’m really excited about the most is that people are getting the story. They’re not distracted by individual performances or by the technical elements, they are soaking the whole thing in…and that is payoff for me, as a performer.”

The Invisible Hand has played all over the nation and has even premiered in London. The play has won various awards, and it is a must see. Visit www.kcrep.org to find out the remaining dates.

