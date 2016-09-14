The Disappointments Room: Thrilling but Formulaic

The Disappointments Room is a haunted house movie that does everything right. The only problem is that it has all been done before. If it had come out ten years ago, it would probably be the measuring stick by which we compare modern haunted house films like Insidious, Sinister, or The Conjuring. However, there has been a deluge of tense movies about haunted houses, possessions and home invasions that make The Disappointments Room feel like a drop in the ocean.

The story for these kinds of movies is pretty much paint-by-numbers at this point. A young family moves into a new house, often an old mansion in disrepair. The dopey husband character will say something along the lines of, “Yeah, can you believe it? We got this place for a steal!” Someone, in this case Kate Beckinsale playing Dana, will start to see and hear spooky things happening. She will seek out an expert or some town local for information and be told that there was a horrific murder or terrible accident on their property. Armed with that knowledge, the homeowner will tell their family that there is something evil in the house. Their significant other, here played by Mel Raido, tells them that they are being ridiculous, they sound crazy and if they leave they will lose everything. After that things in the house continue to escalate towards the climax. Finally there is finally something the family cannot ignore, and they fight to escape the house.

The Disappointments Room does all of this like it is checking boxes. The scene that stuck out the most was when Beckinsale went to talk to the local expert. Beckinsale tells the woman that there is a room in the house that’s not on the floor plans and that it has a metal floor, a window that won’t open, and a door that locks from the outside. The expert looks at her and says, “Dana, it sounds like you have a Disappointments Room.” Then as she explains that a disappointments room was where wealthy families kept children born with birth defects, and finishes with the line, “Some say their spirits could be left behind.” Here’s my pitch for the next movie like this: The expert from this movie goes to a convention of paranormal experts, demonologists, local legend historians and rambling paranoid nutjobs that end up being right. We’d see the professor from Sinister, the medium from Insidious, and the Warrens from The Conjuring. Then the hotel where the convention is taking place starts having spooky things happen. Everyone has a theory, but won’t listen to anyone else, and everything that happens gets interpreted as more evidence of their own suspicions.

All that being said, The Disappointments Room is enjoyable. Aside from being a few years late to avoid constant comparison, it does some clever things. First and foremost, The Disappointments Room is the best example I can recall of a film balancing psychological and supernatural elements. It is never clear whether the events of the movie are actually happening or it’s all in Beckinsale’s character’s head. Also, all of the actors turn in mostly solid performances. Raido, playing David, stuck out for me in particular. At the beginning of the film I was expecting him to be the bumbling, idiot husband, and sometimes he is, but throughout the movie he shows some dimension to his character with relatively little screen time. I also liked the metaphorical nature of the film. It reminded me a lot of The Babadook in that all of the supernatural occurrences were also a metaphor for the psyche of main character. It gave it a feeling of wholeness that makes for a satisfying film.

The Disappointments Room is a good movie, but not a unique one. It will most likely be forgotten amidst all the other haunted house movies. Even in this review I spent as much time talking about its similarity to other films as I did about how it is unique. The problem is the comparisons between The Disappointments Room and all the other films mentioned above are obvious, and the differences are small nuances that you have to have watched the others to really appreciate. If haunted house movies are your thing, check this one out for a more tense and psychological version of the formula. If you don’t watch many scary movies but are looking for one to watch around Halloween, this might be the one for you.

lmckiddy@unews.com