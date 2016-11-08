The past week brought a night filled with live music, dancing, cocktails and gourmet dinners—a night that brought together students, faculty members, alumni and many more to watch the greatness that is the UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance. The Conservatory’s Fifth Crescendo appearance was held at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Nov. 4. It was

For gala patrons, the night began with a cocktail party and ended with a dinner, and it seemed everyone wished the show had gone on a bit longer. When the show did start, it was as if nothing else in the world mattered. A heavy silence overcame the room only to be overtaken by a thunder of music. The venue filled with a very sudden and constant stillness as audience members watched the performance in awe. The stillness continued throughout the performance with only a few sporadic moments of dancing as time went on. The dancers executed kicks, leaps, turns and steps like none other. The music sounded like it was to be played the following night for a president or dictator.

“My god,” an audience member whispered. “These people are amazing.”

The night was filled with comments like these made by patrons, who looked as if they had never seen anything as amazing as what was in front of their eyes at that very moment. The only thing greater and livelier than the performance was the applause when it ended. At one point, the applause became so grand it sounded like a sea of drums.

The Fifth Crescendo shined a bright light on the students and faculty of the Conservatory. Proceeds from the performance will be used to benefit the students of the Conservatory as well as to attract more students and faculty who helped make the night what it was.

