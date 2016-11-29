Sweet Beats and Good Eats | Royce “Sauce” Handy Releases Soul Food 3 for Holiday Season

Activist, writer, and rapper Royce “Sauce” Handy released his new album titled Soul Food 3 this Thanksgiving holiday. Soul Food 3, Handy’s eighth record, is a reflection upon and dedication to going home for the holidays.

“This is for black women and their struggles,” said Handy, “as well as what it’s like to go home for the holidays.”

Handy’s sister inspired him at 13 years old to be a rap connoisseur, exposing him to all kinds of modern day rap originators such as Biggie, Tupac, and Jay-Z. Soul Food 3 is a perfect recipe of melody and lyrics that teaches about the importance of women and family to black culture.

“This music isn’t trendy,” said Handy “It’s lasting.”

With songs that include titles like “Honey Mustard” and “Kansas City Food”, Handy’s album highlights some of Kansas City’s favorite traditions.

Handy worked closely with producers on this album to develop his unique style, creating a smooth blend of true hip-hop and R&B that is positive and uplifting. He said he wanted to go back to a time before hip-hop was mass-manufactured and had more substance.

“Mainstream may not be for because majority of my music is about activism,” said Handy “I want control over my content.”

Handy’s newest release is the third in a three-part series of records. The trilogy has a deep message used to shape the perspective of youth and Kansas City residents, showing why the situation of the urban community exists.

“My goal is to be a teacher through the language of hip-hop culture,” Says Handy “because [hip-hop] has an attitude that influences you and is absorbed.”

When projects come around, it’s not just about the music for Handy, who often works speaking engagements for at risk youth at local high schools. Recent performances for his new album include the “Boogey Fest” held at Kansas City’s Riot Room in honor of those killed by gun violence.

“He has a stage presence and a legit message,” said James Pine, a local fan of Handy, “He is definitely an artist you can get in to.”

Artists and activists like Handy want violence to end and create music to end the epidemic of urban violence.

Soul Food 3 is informative and deals with the real live issues of the black community with a hip hop sound for the soul that is laid back but still makes you sway and bounce to the rhythm of the beat. Download it for free here: https://soundcloud.com/theycallmesauce/sets/soulfood3-a-dedication-to

