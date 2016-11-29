Study Finds Students Most Likely to Spread False Information

A picture showing the cracked front window of Woody’s, a Kansas City gay bar, has been circulating Facebook since mid-November. Underneath the photo, the caption states that the vandalism was an anti LGBT hate crime committed by Trump supporters. In a matter of days, the original post had hundreds of shares.

Michelle Wyssmann, who works at Woody’s as a bartender, clarified the details of the incident.

“I have worked at this location through three bar concepts and that same window has been shattered two times before this. I have no reason to believe it was premeditated or that we were specifically targeted,” said Wyssmann. “The brick used to break the window was a piece of a cinder block that’s been sitting outside of the bar for ages, so the person who did this didn’t even bring their own brick. Again, this leads me to believe it was just someone walking down the street and saw an opportunity. These things unfortunately happen.”

After this information was made public by multiple news outlets in the area, the original caption changed to reflect more accurate information.

According to a recent study published by researchers at Stanford University, Evaluating Information: The Cornerstone of Civic Online Reasoning, incidents of false information being spread rapidly online are alarmingly common in the United States. Specifically, the study found that middle school, high school and college students often lack the ability to determine whether information is true or not.

The study found that students’ skills at determining the accuracy of information online is “dismaying” and “bleak”, to use the words of the authors.

College students in particular had difficulty identifying potential biases in addition to struggling with assessing credibility.

Melody Libor, a UMKC student, agrees that the spreading of false information is a growing problem online.

“I see it all the time when I scroll through Facebook,” said Libor. “People will see a random video or article posted by a random person and assume it is true.”

Libor also added that she found the results of the study unsurprising.

“It is easy to accept information if it supports your morals,” she said.

The team at Stanford offered multiple possible explanations that contribute to this alarming trend. In addition to fake news looking almost identical to legitimate news, researchers suggested that reliance on databases and filters on school computer networks that block unreliable sites has left students vulnerable to believing false information.

“I usually try and check multiple news sources,” said Libor. “If I see something somewhere else that catches my attention, I might google it to see if I can find more information. Most of the time when I do that, the stories are fake.”

