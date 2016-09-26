Students Take Down Tuition Hike

The Arts and Sciences Student Council (ASSC) met last Thursday to announce there will be no tuition increase for its students. After being met with strong opposition during a previous town hall meeting, the administration has decided to back down from the proposal to increase tuition.

Dean Wayne Vaught of the Arts and Sciences School said, “We will not be moving forward and have no plans to do so. Student input was important to the process, and I respect and value the input that was given.”

Associate Dean Michael Kruger, who originally made the proposal, agreed with Dean Vaught on the decision not to move forward.

“There should be student input from start to finish,” said President of ASSC Alad Aguirre, referring to the proposal’s initiation, which originated as a collaboration between the Student Government Association (SGA) and not the ASSC.

Aguirre stated that the deans were unsure of who to present proposal to.

“We have had to do a lot of rebuilding in the last four years,” said Aguirre, “which may have been the reason the proposal lacked A&S representation.”

The increase in tuition would be represented by an additional $60 attached to the per-credit hour cost. Arts and Sciences students represent the largest population of students in attendance at University of Missouri-Kansas City.

But the pressure to increase tuition may not be coming from the students or administration but from over-worked faculty and staff.

The proposal not only included the tuition to provide updates to the Arts and Sciences’ labs and studios, but also included hiring additional staff such as GTAs, UTAs, and administrative assistants.

“Having knowledge of what the resources may be exactly would give students motivation to back it,” said Liz Barton, Director of Arts & Sciences Scholarships and BLA Online Program. “The School of Arts and Sciences tries hardest to find funds to help as many students as possible. Any increase in tuition is unfortunate but necessary.”

“The largest portion of tuition increase would go to GTAs,” said Senator of ASSC, Nathan Cho. “The service may not be distributed equally for students who can’t bear the tuition increase.”

Students from the Progressive Youth Organization (PYO) also attended the town hall meeting and stated their concerns about the lack of communication from ASSC prior to the proposal of the tuition increase.

“Reach out to students,” said Juan P. Alarcon-Sacrez. “We’re doing your job.” The organization that goes by the slogan “Dare to Struggle, Dare to Win” passed out flyers stating “#FightTheHike” around UMKC’s campus.

The Struggle for the PYO is likely to continue since the proposal has come up the last two years and is likely to come up again next year as Arts and Sciences population continues to grow. As a solution to the growing needs of Arts and Sciences students and staff, Aguirre suggests creating a fundraising committee. Aguirre urges students who want to get involved to contact their department chair.

