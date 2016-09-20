Students Protest in the State Capital

The Student Organizing Committee (S.O.C.) pressured state legislators on Monday to acknowledge the struggles of students and low-wage workers.

S.O.C. is a student-based organizing committee that focuses on bringing students and young people together to fight for racial and economic inequality.

Eliana Hudson, UMKC student and S.O.C. student organizer, says Monday’s demonstrations were to make law makers aware of the struggles with lack of adequate healthcare, restrictive voter ID bills, rising tuition cost, and low minimum wage.

“We brought students because these issues affect students’ tuition, [which] keeps rising and we can’t pay that,” said Hudson. “There are many people who can’t afford health insurance. You need health insurance because no one should have to go into debt because they see a doctor.”

S.O.C. is a part of a larger organization Stand Up KC that held the event. Stand Up KC gives low-wage fast food workers a voice and is fighting to establish a $15 minimum wage and a union.

Stand up KC consists of low-wage workers, faith leaders, and students who hold demonstrations and protests, where they demand an end to “poverty wages,” identified by the Economic Policy Institute as $11.06 or less an hour.

Monday’s demonstrations started in Kansas City at St. Mark’s church on Troost Ave. Around 200 faith leaders, LGBTQ community members, students, and low-wage workers piled onto buses and started their trip to the state capital.

Once in Jefferson City, demonstrators organized at the First Baptist Church, then marched to the state capital building, where they flooded the building’s entrance and set up in the rotunda. From there, faith leaders and low wage workers gave speeches and personal stories about the struggles and moral implications of lack of adequate health care, restrictive voter ID bills, and low wages as well as rising tuition costs and not having a voice in the work place.

Laura Gibbons, UMKC Student and S.O.C. organizer, and Hudson led students into the capital and focused on the importance having a diverse atmosphere.

“Movements are only successful if they’re multi-racial,” said Gibbons. “You have to stand in solidarity with other races, sexes, religions, and genders.”

Protestors kept that idea of diversity in their language within the state capital.

“United we stand divided we fall,” chanted demonstrators as they marched through the streets and gathered in the state capital.

“Each minority group has their own issues,” said Gibbons. “We have to make sure to represent those issues and collectively make America better for everyone.

Stand up KC’s next action will be on October 9 in St. Louis. Members will be staging a demonstration at the presidential debate that will be hosted at Washington University.

To get involved with S.O.C. and future demonstrations, like their Facebook page “Student organizing committee of Kansas City” or email Hudson ehh5ff@mail.umkc.edu or Gibbons at lmgd58@mail.umkc.edu

