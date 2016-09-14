Students Find Success Just Around the Bloch

Last Thursday, the Bloch School of Business held the fall semester’s inaugural 2016 Business, Computing, and Engineering Fair. This event teams up students from the Bloch School of Business and the School of Computer Engineering with some of the best engineering firms and businesses Kansas City has to offer.

The event took place at the Bloch Executive Hall and was split into three levels. The first level was reserved primarily for engineering firms, the second level for accounting and business, and the third for computer software.

In attendance were over 80 companies that paid $350 per table to meet and interact with UMKC students. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., students waited in long lines to talk with representatives from companies like Cerner, PWC, and H&R Block.

“We’re hiring right now and we’ve heard great things about UMKC students! So [we’re] just looking to hire some Roos,” said Katie Scott, a representative from Renaissance Financial.

“We have about 200 slots to fill and need top students to fill that void,” said a representative from Tinker Air Force Base.

Faculty and staff from UMKC helped direct students to the areas that would best benefit them and their resume.

Tess Surprenant, director of Bloch School Career Services, said, “It has been a very successful event with over 800 students in attendance since 12:30 p.m.”

Students in attendance ranged from Bachelors of Science in Accounting to Master of Computer Science.

Molly, a recent student at UMKC, felt the event was a great experience. This is the first career fair she’s been to and talking to the recruiters was helpful.

“The Bloch School students are highly motivated!” said Representative of H&R Block, Christina Ingram. “Being in attendance not just once but two times or more.”

Just before exiting the event, Henry W. Bloch himself said, “[I am] more than happy with the success of the Bloch School and its students.”

alandrum@unews.com