Student Union Adds New Features

The UMKC Student Union Association recently added new games and events for on-campus recreational activities.

Over the years the staff and Student Government Association have strived to increase awareness of the facilities available since the building’s opening in 2010.

Computer Science graduate student and Student Union employee, Kavya Devineni, weighed in on how often people utilize the facility.

“Most of the students don’t know what is happening in this building,” said Devineni.

Games like billiards, ping-pong, Xbox One, foosball, and Play Station 4 are available for students to check out and play in the gaming area, located on the second floor by Jazzman’s café.

University ID is required to check out any of the game items.

UMKC’s Union Programming Board schedules bi-weekly events, including free student activities such as talent shows and movie nights.

Multipurpose rooms all through the building can be booked for student use through RooGroups. Students are advised to book months in advance for special activities to ensure that they get a space. They also have access to study rooms on a first come-first serve basis.

A computer lab is located just on the second flood where students can print off assignments and study.

On the third floor, the student organization offices can be found near the back. This is a great area for students to study and even take naps.

If your phone battery is running low and you forgot your charger at home, you can always head to the Student Union and charge your phone with the built-in chargers located on every floor in the building.

Daily lockers are provided for students to keep excess baggage while they go through their daily class routines.

“They have everything in one place,” said Devineni.

During finals the Student Union is open until 2:00 a.m., which allows students to stay late and study comfortably.

There is more to the Student Union than just the bookstore and the bank, though many students visit the building solely for those facilities.

There are also four restaurants catered by Sodexo where students have a variety of meals to choose from.

“Having the student union is a great idea,” Devineni said, “It is a one stop place for students to be in after having a long day.”

The Student Union opens at 7:00 a.m. and closes at 11:00 p.m. Mondays through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. on Sundays.

