Struggles of Recovery in Film

UMKC’s student organization RooCovery hosted a screening of the documentary Anonymous People last Wednesday night in the student union.

The film, keeping in line with RooCovery’s mission, highlighted the struggles and triumphs of people in long term recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

Stacey Busch attended the event and believes the issue of addiction is particularly relevant to college campuses.

“You have lots of young people learning about themselves and trying to find themselves,” said Busch. “You can’t look around at a college campus and see a lot of people struggling with addiction on the surface, but they are definitely there.”

Elizabeth Stewart also attended the screening. Stewart helped form RooCovery last year while finishing her second degree and continues to stay in touch with the group.

“I am definitely a proponent of being open about recovery,” said Stewart. “I personally am open about my recovery.”

Stewart also acknowledged the fact that it is easier to be open about recovery as a middle aged woman than it is as young adult.

“As I’ve gotten older the stigma hasn’t mattered to me as much,” said Stewart. “If we could get rid of the stigma, a lot of lives could be saved.”

A major theme of the film is reconciling the urge to draw attention to the issue of addiction with idea of anonymity. The Anonymous People argues that the purpose of anonymity in recovery is to provide a safe space for new people.

The film urges viewers who are in recovery to share their story and draw attention the addiction epidemic in America.

Emily Spradling attended the event with Busch. “As a person in a twelve step program, I think the idea of anonymity is taken a bit far,” said Spradling. “The movie brought up a lot of interesting things about that. It isn’t so much about not sharing that you have a disease, but it’s really about not getting in front of people and claiming to be the face of the program. It’s more about keeping your ego in check.”

Busch believes that showing films such as The Anonymous People on campus helps to create a dialogue in the community about the issue.

“We are saving people younger,” said Busch.

Students interested in learning more about Anonymous People can find information at manyfaces1voice.org.

RooCovery meets every Thursday at 1 pm in the education building, room 3306. The group is open to all students on campus.

sdanley@unews.com