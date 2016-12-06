Stand Up, Speak Out | Panel Pushes Against HIV laws

A discussion Wednesday night spotlighted the recent controversy of a University of Missouri wrestler penalized with 30 years in jail for infecting someone with HIV.

The 2015 arrest of 23-year-old Michael Johnson has been both praised and mourned. Panelists and educators from anti-HIV criminalization organizations analyzed the case from a more complex angle as a testament to outdated legislation, prejudice and structural violence.

“There are a lot of Michael Johnsons out there,” said activist Robert Suttle. “Whether we are aware of it or not.”

In fact, Suttle observed a parallel between Johnson and his own journey. Suttle spent harrowing time in a Louisiana prison after an ex-partner accused him of exposing them to HIV.

“You know how you always find yourself in a situation that’s like, ‘Lord, how am I going to get out of this?’ and he always makes a way?’’ Suttle asked his wide-eyed audience. “I wasn’t seeing that this time.”

HIV laws across the U.S. often serve as an intimidating barrier for those living with the virus. According to research from nonprofit Empower Missouri, a sponsor of the event, HIV legislation remains more severe than laws regarding involuntary manslaughter. The criminal justice system classifies the latter as a type B, C or D felony with an average sentence of four to five years. The laws surrounding HIV, in contrast, are often classified as a type A felony that carries a typical punishment of 10 to 30 years.

Medical educator Tusday Dudley highlighted another common issue with HIV laws. Dudley specified that these policies often stress people “knowingly” infecting others with the condition. For Dudley and others in the community, this creates an unwillingness to get tested and know their status. Those who do get tested can feel threatened by the laws and become villainized by a largely misinformed society.

“This [legislation] makes it seem that people with HIV are inherently dangerous,” Suttle affirmed.

Youth organizer Randall Jenkins views the laws as isolating and dehumanizing. He argued that the justice system does not provide examples of how those with HIV can lead normal, enjoyable lives.

“What does a healthy sex life look like? What does joy look like?” Jenkins wondered. “That’s not part of the narrative…one of the first things a person with HIV does is sign a contract. They don’t know what’s going on and they’re traumatized. But the first instinct is to quarantine their body and quarantine their lives.”

One motivation for this fear-based response could be that many HIV laws still linger from the 1980s. These laws emerged as AIDs became increasingly prevalent and life-threatening.

Now, the panelists countered, HIV can be categorized as a manageable chronic disease. With advancing medication, those with the condition can realistically maintain a viral count of zero. As a result, 90 percent of those who accuse someone of exposing them to HIV never even become infected.

After drawing attention to the injustice of current laws, speakers alluded to positive changes. Panel moderator and activist with Mid-America Regional Council Diane Burkholder called out Colorado and Iowa as hopeful examples.

According to Slate Magazine, these states have recently amended laws by adding “practical means to prevent transmission” as a defense. This contrasts with Missouri, where use of a condom does not hold up as protection in court. In addition, the updated laws stipulate that those accused can only be punished if they did not disclose their status to their partner.

In spite of these pushes forward, the panelists yearned for HIV laws to be eradicated completely. They stated that it simply becomes one person’s word versus the others when a debate on status disclosure arises in court.

“We’re up against a system that is not cracking anytime soon,” Burkholder acknowledged.

The event ended with recommendations for how concerned people can act. Speakers encouraged their audience to become more informed through resources like the book A Revolution Starts at Home: Confronting Intimate Violence Within Activist Communities by Ching-In Chen, and websites like hivlawandpolicy.org. Suttle expressed a need for volunteers at his organization, The Sero Project.

Above all, the event asserted the importance of continued conversation around the long-silenced issue. Individuals can use the hashtag #HIVisNotaCrime as they discuss, educate and advocate on social media.

