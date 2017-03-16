Spring Season Soccer

Women’s soccer fans don’t have to wait until the 2017 regular season to get a look at most of next year’s team. Creighton and Rockhurst are coming to Durwood Stadium Saturday for two 60-minute scrimmages.

Coach Chris Cissell announced the 2017 class in early February: Hayden Burnett (Wichita), Shelby Chirstopherson (Overland Park), Ruth Fiander (Topeka), Mackenzie Hill (Lee’s Summit), Elizabeth Mann (Kansas City), and Nina Stine (Lee Summit). These local Roos will fit in well to the already present Midwestern talent on the team.

“This next year will be the most upper classmen I’ve ever had on a team,” said Cissell.

Next year’s team will be challenged with replacing two key seniors: Niekie Pellens and Emily Herndon. Both were leaders on the field and combined for seven goals last season.

Pellens played the most minutes of anyone on the team and was the toughest defender on the team. Before coming to UMKC she was a division II All-American, and before that, lived in the Netherlands.

“She emailed me and said she wanted a division I home,” said Cissell. “She is going to be a big loss to us because she was the emotional leader of the team.”

Herndon had seven goals for the Roos. “She had been named all-conference sophomore, junior and senior year. She missed most of the season too because of a sprained MCL (knee). When she came back, she did well, made (WAC) all-tournament team.”

Key players to return to next year’s lineup will be Lexie Howard, Reighan Childers, Kelsey Mothershead, Nikki Lynch, Kara Priest, Lilly Cobb, Emily Talmon, Abby Small, and Halle Hamilton, just to name a few.

Mothershead received the highest post-season honor, NSCAA All-Region honorable mention. She had the most goals on the team with seven.

“She has just got crazy pace,” said Cissell. “We knew every game she played in she was attracting their best defender.”

UMKC will have a competitive team, one that can be a powerhouse in the Western Athletic Conference. Deciding who to start will likely be a challenge for Cissell, because Roo soccer will have an arsenal of attackers.

That is – if UMKC can avoid what plagued them this year – health.

The Creighton game begins at noon, and Rockhurst begins at 3 p.m.. The Roos finish the weekend with a scrimmage against South Dakota at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The final home game of the off-season will be April 19 at 8 p.m. against Omaha.

