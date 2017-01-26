Split May Revive Shyamalan’s Career

Split was a tense, weird, and harrowing film. In individual scenes, it built up dread throughout, then at the final moment, cut it with a surprising use of humor or hopefulness, only to diffuse the positivity by further revealing the dire situation in which the characters find themselves.

Dramatic, psychological tension permeates the film and carries it forward, keeping the viewer constantly intrigued. This curiosity is especially true for the film’s antagonist played by James McAvoy. Playing a character with Dissociative Identity Disorder can quickly become an excuse for an actor to trot out all the quirky sketch characters they can muster, but McAvoy plays each part with a mix of grounded reality alongside the bold eccentric choices he makes for each of the individuals who reside within his character’s body. Using subtle facial changes, he is able to signal which of the identities is in control at that moment, and seeing him quickly switch between two is striking and surprisingly disturbing. McAvoy is definitely the star of this show, but the other actors put in good work. Anya Taylor-Joy playing Casey does a good job of playing a victim with past

experiences of abuse, while also communicating strength and impressive survival instincts. Dr. Karen Fletcher, played by Betty Buckley, brings a mixture of sweet trustworthiness with psychological competence and cunning.

The real question on everyone’s mind about Split is M. Night Shyamalan. After his first films, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs, Shyamalan quickly got a reputation as this generation’s Alfred Hitchcock in no small part to their films tense, dramatic natures and both men’s practice of inserting themselves into each of their own films. After his first string of hits, Shyamalan was basically given carte blanche by studios. Critics and audiences called him a wunderkind and a genius. Only then his films began seeing diminishing returns. The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth cratered any good credit Shyamalan had built. Viewers called out a loss of quality, said he was self-indulgent. (Lady in the Water, an unappreciated genius writer’s work, will go on to save the world.) Issues that had always been present in his films, such as his stunted dialogue and style-over-substance shooting, became more cloying.

Shyamalan became the punchline of a joke. One story goes that trailers for his upcoming movies kept pushing back announcing Shyamalan’s writer/director credit because viewers immediately tuned out. This finally culminated in his movie Devil where the credit only appeared at the very end, to the laughs and groans of those in attendance.

2015’s The Visit received generally positive reviews, but when compared to his failures, was only a small uptick. Split feels like the product of a more self-aware man. It may be a bit presumptuous to say, but I don’t think Split could exist if Shyamalan hadn’t spent ten years pissing on his legacy. His dialogue feels more natural, his casting and costuming feel like necessary parts of the story rather than elements working against the whole, and the trademark “Shyamalan Twist” is relegated to a mid-credits, marvel-style reveal that fans will appreciate as opposed to some forced, world-shaking surprise. The only really worrying scene was Shyamalan’s short self-insertion where he plays an apartment super, and Dr. Fletcher points out that he’s getting doughy around the middle. The actors, the dialogue, the entire scene felt forced in a way much more akin to The Happening than the rest of Split.

So is Split Shyamalan’s return to form? Hopefully not. If we are lucky, Shyamalan has taken his licks, learned some humility, and is willing to accept notes. Personally, I don’t want to see Shyamalan get back to the greatness of his early work. Instead, we should all hope that Split marks the beginning of a new era for Shyamalan. Would it be too far to call it his second coming? Only time will tell.

