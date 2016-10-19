Spicing up Shakespeare | UMKC Theater Tackles The Comedy of Errors

UMKC Theatre students put the dull stereotypes of William Shakespeare’s work to rest with their performance of The Comedy of Errors over the past few weeks.

The play is a classic story involving two long-lost sets of twins, Antipholus of Euphesus and Antipholus of Syracuse (Alex Ritchie/Steven Miles), along with their servants, Dromio of Euphesus and Dromio of Syracuse (Tara Williams/Katie Schieferecke). The identical pairs all happen to reside in Euphesus, which then muddles their fellow townsfolk into a frenzy.

Enacting one of Shakespeare’s few works that didn’t involve a romantic tragedy, the student actors executed their performances with an abundance of energy, vivid creativity and accuracy. The production also appealed to a young audience.

Beginning as what seemed to be a silent comedy, the characters’ personalities were portrayed through merely their actions. This impression allowed the audience to get a feel for their personas as well as the overall mood of the play without speaking. The silence was brilliantly complemented by the sound effects, which were designed by student, Maddie Rowe. Unique instruments were used to enhance the amusing and often times clumsy motions of the characters.

As the first act progressed, so did the uncertainties. The misunderstandings between Antipholus of Euphesus and his wife, Adriana (Jeanette Delaney) brought their marriage to a near end. Antipholus also became very concerned with his money and golden treasures as they had accidentally been in the hands of Antipholus of Syracuse. These predicaments were often then blamed on the servants, although each took fault for the wrong things.

It wasn’t long until the “who’s who” mess had the entire cast break out into a raving mania, with characters hustling, tumbling, and fighting with each other. The actors did not hesitate to include the audience while expressing their frustrations. The performance’s design also allowed for a more enjoyable experience for the house.

By the second act, both versions of Antipholus were deemed victims of insanity. At this point, Adriana had hired Dr. Pinch (Sierra Berry) to perform one of the most riotous voodoos to possibly ever be performed on stage. The exorcism was supposed to cure the two Antipholus of their madness, though it did not bring any clarity to the bewilderment of the cast. It wasn’t until the re-introduction of the twins’ father, Egeon (Malcolm Gibbs), that they had a revelation and finally understood each other’s identity.

“Thus, these errors are arose!” Antipholus of Euphesus exclaimed at the sought of his discovery.

The Comedy of Errors is a work by Shakespeare that may particularly relate to younger audiences. Even during our college years, not everyone has themselves figured out. It is easy to get lost in our own identities, and even more so in the people we surround ourselves with. However, there is importance in trying to discover the meaning of the most confusing of relationships.

The two Dromios show they value each other in agreeing, “We came into the world like brother and brother, now let us go hand-in-hand, not one before the other.”

mnoordhoek@unews.com